COVID in Context: The difference between virus patients as a percentage of hospital capacity vs. occupancy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For nearly a year, the state of Texas has used a threshold set for counties that want to reopen more fully during the pandemic: keep COVID-19 patients below 15% of hospital capacity, and you can.

The stipulation in that order, GA-32, is followed closely by the state. It tracks the numbers of beds filled by COVID-19 patients as a percentage of the total beds, filled and unfilled, that exist in a given Trauma Service Area.

Another piece of data reported by the state is COVID-19 patients as a percentage of total hospital occupancy, or total hospitalizations. That number is different, as it tracks the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized as a percentage of all filled hospital beds. This statistic does not take unfilled hospital beds into account.

In the Brazos Valley’s Trauma Service Area N, the following chart represents the breakdown for hospital beds on April 3.

