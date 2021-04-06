Advertisement

Firefighters gathering in College Station for statewide conference

Hundreds of firefighters are in town this week.
Hundreds of firefighters are in town for a conference this week.
Hundreds of firefighters are in town for a conference this week.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from across the state are in College Station this week for a special conference.

The Texas Fire Chief’s Association Annual Conference is happening at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. Hundreds of rooms are booked in town and as a result, giving the area an economic boost.

During the conference, fire chiefs will participate in meetings and breakout sessions and look at new tools and equipment for their work.

“Conferences like this are really important for us to be able to share our experiences with each other to learn from each other,” said Chief Richard Mann of the College Station Fire Department. “To bring in some subject matter experts on different topics that are developing and growing in the fire service, so these are just a great forum for us to be able to get together and not just learn in the sessions, but to network with each other so that we can call on each other.”

The conference continues through Thursday and is scheduled to be held in College Station for the coming years.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Authorities are investigating an early morning crash on State Highway 21
Crash shuts down part of Highway 21 Monday morning
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Jerome Icasiano, 51
Man arrested in Grimes County with 151 pounds of marijuana in vehicle
Gov. Abbott issues order prohibiting government-mandated ‘vaccine passports’ in Texas

Latest News

The state decided not to take advantage of the American Rescue Plan's offer.
Personal finance experts encourage filing your federal taxes before extended deadline
The Spice World Market will open in College Station soon.
2021 development plans taking off in College Station
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Brazos Valley COVID-19 vaccination information
World of Beer Bar & Kitchen Manager Rusty Warncke serving a beer.
World of Beer offering free burger to those who received COVID-19 vaccine