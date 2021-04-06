Firefighters gathering in College Station for statewide conference

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from across the state are in College Station this week for a special conference.

The Texas Fire Chief’s Association Annual Conference is happening at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. Hundreds of rooms are booked in town and as a result, giving the area an economic boost.

During the conference, fire chiefs will participate in meetings and breakout sessions and look at new tools and equipment for their work.

“Conferences like this are really important for us to be able to share our experiences with each other to learn from each other,” said Chief Richard Mann of the College Station Fire Department. “To bring in some subject matter experts on different topics that are developing and growing in the fire service, so these are just a great forum for us to be able to get together and not just learn in the sessions, but to network with each other so that we can call on each other.”

The conference continues through Thursday and is scheduled to be held in College Station for the coming years.

