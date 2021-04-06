Flagg transfers to Sam Houston

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Guard/Forward Savion Flagg has transferred to Sam Houston. He announced his commitment on social media Tuesday.

Flagg spent the past four years at A&M but announced two weeks ago he would enter the transfer portal to play out his final year of eligibility. The Aggie averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this past season, his lowest totals since his freshman year.

Sam Houston Head Coach Jason Hootten retweeted the news on Tuesday. Flagg will likely fill a big hole for the Bearkats after the Southland Player of the Year, Zach Nutall, left for SMU.

Texas A&M F Savion Flagg has transferred to Sam Houston. — Marcus Sloan (@bigsloan32) April 6, 2021

