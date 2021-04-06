Advertisement

Gov. Abbott issues order prohibiting government-mandated ‘vaccine passports’ in Texas

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order, prohibiting state agencies or political subdivisions in Texas from creating a “vaccine passport” requirement.

The order also expands the language to prohibit “otherwise conditioning receipt of services on an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination status.” Furthermore, the order extends to any organization that receives public funds: the order says those organizations also cannot require customers to provide documentation of vaccine status in order to gain entry or service.

“Everyday, Texans are returning to normal life as more people get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. But, as I’ve said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced,” said Gov. Abbott in a release. “Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives. That is why I have issued an Executive Order that prohibits government-mandated vaccine passports in Texas. We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health — and we will do so without treading on Texans’ personal freedoms.”

View the Governor’s Executive Order.

