Leal and Peevy impressed with Aggies’ ‘winning mentality’ during spring camp

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team has about a week of spring practices under their belt. After a historic season of finishing 9-1 and winning the Orange Bowl, the Aggies say they’re raising the standard and pushing to be one of the top teams in the nation.

On defense, the Maroon and White are only losing two starters from last year. While Buddy Johnson and Bobby Brown will be big holes to fill, Aggies Jayden Peevy and DeMarvin Leal say they’re impressed with how mature and ready to win the team is at the start of spring camp.

”The biggest thing is that we treated the first day like it was year four instead of the first day of camp,” said A&M Senior Defensive Lineman Jayden Peevy. “Everybody came out there with a great mindset of let’s win. There’s a winning mentality on this team. That’s the main thing that stood out to me,” Peevy added.

“It’s impressed me with how the freshmen, how they came in determined to learn and to know what defense they’re walking into,” A&M Defensive Lineman DeMarvin Leal said. “To try and build a relationship with us older guys, just like we try to build a relationship with them, they’re open to that,” Leal added.

The Aggies will conclude spring camp with the Maroon and White Game on April 24th at 1:00 p.m. at Kyle Field.

