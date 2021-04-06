Local judge concerned with rise in alcohol related arrests

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Just this past weekend, more than 10 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated in Bryan and College Station.

This trend is something College Station Municipal Judge, Ed Spillane says he’s seeing more of the last few months.

“We’ve seen a lot more alcohol-related offenses. Driving under the influence, minor in possession and disorderly conduct,” said Judge Spillane.

From January to March College Station Police have reported 88 DWI arrests. Arrests made in that time from last year were at 84.

Bryan Police Department reports having 65 DWI arrests since the beginning of the year.

Spillane says another concern he has is the increase in fighting and physical violence.

“We’ve seen a large number of assaults, either family violence or just people getting in fights out in Northgate for instance,” said Spillane.

Since January College Station Police report arresting 68 people for disorderly conduct. That number last year at this time was only 23 arrests.

Spillane says he’s unsure of why these alcohol-related arrests are rising but is hopeful it won’t stick.

“I think there’s a combination of factors. There’s COVID fatigue, Texas has started opening up so people are going out,” said Spillane “The fighting and public intoxication and driving while intoxication and high speeding are public dangers. We all could be victims to these types of offenses.”

