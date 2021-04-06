Mobile home fire kills pet, family of six safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Fire Department responded to a mobile home on fire Tuesday morning in Bryan.

The residents of the home, two adults and four children, all made it out without any injuries, according to Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jason Ware.

One of the family’s two pets died in the fire. The family said they think the other pet ran off in the field behind their house.

The cause of the fire is undetermined due to the damage inside the home, said Ware. The Red Cross will be assisting the family.

