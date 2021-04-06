Advertisement

Mobile home fire kills pet, family of six safe

The cause of the fire is undetermined due to the damage
Mobile home fire in Bryan
Mobile home fire in Bryan(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Fire Department responded to a mobile home on fire Tuesday morning in Bryan.

The residents of the home, two adults and four children, all made it out without any injuries, according to Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jason Ware.

One of the family’s two pets died in the fire. The family said they think the other pet ran off in the field behind their house.

The cause of the fire is undetermined due to the damage inside the home, said Ware. The Red Cross will be assisting the family.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating an early morning crash on State Highway 21
Crash shuts down part of Highway 21 Monday morning
Jerome Icasiano, 51
Man arrested in Grimes County with 151 pounds of marijuana in vehicle
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Gov. Abbott issues order prohibiting government-mandated ‘vaccine passports’ in Texas

Latest News

Texas A&M yell leaders visit Brazos County vaccine hub
Texas A&M Yell Leaders bring the Aggie spirit to Brazos County vaccine hub
TEA cancels online STAAR testing for Tuesday after statewide issues
Sonny Brown suffered a stroke back in March.
Bryan business owner continues to recover after stroke
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard