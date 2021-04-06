Monitoring a rain and storm chance Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a few showers roamed the Brazos Valley Tuesday, a scattered rain and storm chance moves into the forecast Wednesday as a storm system approaches.

An area of low pressure over the Rockies Tuesday afternoon will drift eastward into Wednesday, dragging a boundary into the Brazos Valley. With plenty of moisture in place, a few showers and a stray thunderstorm may move across the area from west to east between 8am and noon Wednesday morning. Heading into the afternoon, a broken line of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms may pass through the Brazos Valley from north to south, but shouldn’t completely wash out your day. While the bigger threat for severe weather sits to the east of our area, we’ll keep close eyes on portions of the Brazos Valley (specifically I-45 and points east) for an isolated storm to sit on the strong-to-severe side before the day is done.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday. (KBTX)

Rainfall totals with Wednesday’s activity look to sit on the lighter side. By the time all is said and done, we’ll hope to find totals up to 0.10″+ in those backyard rain gauges Wednesday evening.

Daytime highs will look to top off in the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon, ahead of a warming trend into the back half of the workweek. Thermometers will climb from the upper 50s/60s in the mornings to the upper 80s/90° Thursday and Friday afternoons.

As another low pressure system ventures east, a scattered rain and storm chance accompany an approaching cold front just ahead of the weekend on Friday. These warm April temperatures will have the potential to quickly spark up thunderstorms that could sit on the strong-to-severe side. While there are still details to finetune with this system, we’ll be monitoring this storm chance closely over the next few days, so definitely keep checking back!

