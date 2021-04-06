Advertisement

Personal finance experts encourage filing your federal taxes before extended deadline

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Despite the June 15 extension for Texans to file their federal income taxes, experts say you should still file as soon as possible.

“I’m of the mind that knowledge is power,” said Jeanette Pavini, “so if you are going to be getting money back, if you’re going to be having to owe a little bit more money, I think it’s better to know sooner than later.”

Pavini is a savings expert and author of the new book, The Joy of $avings.

She said most Americans will receive returns on their taxes this year and it’s important to get that money as soon as possible. It could also mean more money from stimulus checks. The IRS announced that “plus-up” payments will be going out to those who didn’t receive what they were entitled to from the three stimulus checks authorized so far by Congress. But you’ll need to know how to file properly to get the most out of your tax return.

“I recommend to everyone to talk to their own accountant or their CPA now to find out what might be different this year for them how they might be able to get more money back,” Pavini explained.

But she said that even those who don’t file with an accountant or CPA can still get free help. Both the IRS and AARP offer free help from volunteers that can guide you to the biggest return possible.

