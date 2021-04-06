Texas A&M University receives its largest vaccine allocation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University has received its largest allocation of vaccines since starting distribution early last month.

As of Friday around 3,500 students and 600 faculty and staff have received their vaccination through TAMU Student Health Services.

“Our students were looking for this opportunity and as soon as we saw we were going to have allocations of vaccines we put the word out and they have responded,” said Dr. Martha Dannebaum Director of Student Health Services.

That number will double next week after 4,680 Pfizer vaccines were delivered Tuesday. This is just one week after the state made vaccines eligible to all adults.

“They see that our organization can handle that amount and so whether we ask for 500 or 5,000 they actually look at our capacity and our population that we have and that’s how they decide,” said Dannebaum.

Chief Nursing Officer, Kristen Ely says things are running smoothly so far with the help of SHS employees and student employees.

“We’ve been able to streamline the process down to utilizing anywhere between 15 to 25 employees a day to get our students through, depending on the vaccine allocations,” said Ely.

Starting Wednesday the vaccine site will start giving out around 900 doses a day. Next week second doses will also be given out.

“I think if we continue at this pace we can get a good number of people done within the next two months,” said Dannebaum.

Dannebaum says around 70 percent of the student population has said they’d like to get the vaccine.

“This is the next thing that’s going to get us where we need to be so we can see 100 percent of Kyle Field filled in the fall and our classrooms at capacity,” said Dannebaum “All those traditions that Aggies are accustomed to that we missed out last year, we want to do those things again.”

These allocations are only available to students, staff, and faculty.

Howdy Ags! Vaccine information for April 7 - April 13 is available below. Appointments can be made at... Posted by Texas A&M Student Health Services on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

