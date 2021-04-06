Texas A&M Yell Leaders bring the Aggie spirit to Brazos County vaccine hub
As the hub is in need of volunteers, Texas A&M yell leaders lend a helping hand.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Yell Leaders embody the Aggie Spirit, and on Tuesday they brought some of that spirit to the Brazos County vaccine hub.
“Being ambassadors of Texas A&M and of the Aggie Spirit, if we are needed somewhere and that Spirit is needed that is where we go,” said Keller Cox, Texas A&M University Head Yell Leader. “I think this year with COVID-19 and being one of the main challenges of our time as yell leaders, I think we want to be here because we want to bring that Spirit.”
Yell Leaders greeted patients and volunteers and even boasted morale inside the hub by reading the hourly vaccine numbers.
According to hub officials, following the Easter holiday, they are seeing volunteer fatigue and are in need of volunteers. Even though thousands have registered to volunteer, currently, the vaccination site needs those volunteers to come back and new people to come and help out.
They are encouraging those 16 and older and Texas A&M student organizations to come out and volunteer at the vaccination site.
The site is now offering more flexible hours and opportunities for volunteers, according to hub officials.
Click here to sign up to volunteer.
