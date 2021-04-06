Texas A&M Yell Leaders bring the Aggie spirit to Brazos County vaccine hub

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Yell Leaders embody the Aggie Spirit, and on Tuesday they brought some of that spirit to the Brazos County vaccine hub.

“Being ambassadors of Texas A&M and of the Aggie Spirit, if we are needed somewhere and that Spirit is needed that is where we go,” said Keller Cox, Texas A&M University Head Yell Leader. “I think this year with COVID-19 and being one of the main challenges of our time as yell leaders, I think we want to be here because we want to bring that Spirit.”

Yell Leaders greeted patients and volunteers and even boasted morale inside the hub by reading the hourly vaccine numbers.

Texas A&M Yell Leaders announcing vaccine totals for the hour at the Brazos County Covid-19 Vaccine hub! Volunteers... Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

"It’s not that this place has the Spirit of Aggieland, but it’s the people that make Texas A&M what it is, so getting to be a part of that and being an ambassador to the Spirit is why we are here today.”

According to hub officials, following the Easter holiday, they are seeing volunteer fatigue and are in need of volunteers. Even though thousands have registered to volunteer, currently, the vaccination site needs those volunteers to come back and new people to come and help out.

They are encouraging those 16 and older and Texas A&M student organizations to come out and volunteer at the vaccination site.

The site is now offering more flexible hours and opportunities for volunteers, according to hub officials.

Click here to sign up to volunteer.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.