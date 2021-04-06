Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brenham MCJROTC advances to nationals

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham ISD Marine Corps Junior ROTC (MCJROTC) students bring home the win! In a fierce competition, the 36 Brenham High School MCJROTC cadets did not leave anything behind when traveling to Dayton, Texas, for the Region 5 competition held at Dayton High School.

They took home the Overall Regional Championship with great showings like nabbing 1st in the Armed Regulation and Exhibition Drill, 2nd in Unarmed Regulation and Exhibition Drill, 2nd for Color Guard, and 3rd in Academics.

The Cubs went up against 14 schools competing from the Region.

“This is another wonderful and exciting opportunity to be with my team and compete at Nationals,” said Kara Downs, Brenham High School Cadet.

This is the 3rd time in the last four years that Brenham was crowned the Region 5 champions. Placement in the top 3 in the Region qualifies for the National competition, which will occur in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 8th. This is the fifth consecutive trip to the national competition for Brenham MCJROTC.

Gov. Abbott issues order prohibiting government-mandated ‘vaccine passports’ in Texas

