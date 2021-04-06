Advertisement

Wind Advisory in effect for the northern Brazos Valley Tuesday

Wind gusts up to 35 mph+ will be possible Tuesday.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for Milam, Robertson and Leon counties until midnight.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for Milam, Robertson and Leon counties until midnight.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanks to the breezy afternoon that is in store for the Brazos Valley Tuesday, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the following counties:

  • Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties until midnight Wednesday.

South winds blowing at 20-30 mph with gusts upwards of 35 mph+ will be possible throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Loose lawn items and empty trash cans could get tossed around and high-profile vehicles may have difficulty driving on area roadways.

Breezy conditions look to stick with us through the overnight and into Wednesday. Stay tuned!

