Women’s tennis named ITA UTR Team of the Month

TEMPE, Arizona -- Following a milestone March from the No. 17-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team, the Aggies were named the ITA UTR Team of the Month, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Maroon & White posted a 3-1 overall record, all against Southeastern Conference opponents ranked in the ITA Top-50. A&M opened the month with a dominant performance against Mississippi State, sweeping the Bulldogs at the Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M dropped a match to Kentucky on the road before rattling off a trio of victories against top-25 opponents in the Oracle ITA Women’s Team Rankings, highlighted by a 4-1 win over No. 14 Vanderbilt in which the Aggies rattled off four consecutive points in the singles competition. The Aggies three-straight ranked victories marked the first time A&M achieved that feat since Mark Weaver assumed the head coaching position in 2015-16.

It was a historic month for Coach Weaver, as he secured his 100th dual-match team victory as a head coach against Vanderbilt. Weaver is only the second coach in Texas A&M history to cross the century mark, and was the fastest to reach that threshold. The Shreveport, Louisiana, native ranks second in all-time victories as a head coach behind A&M legend Bobby Kleinecke and has guided the Maroon & White to four-straight NCAA Tournament appearances, winning at least one match in all four attempts and advancing to the Round of 16 on two occasions.

On the courts, the Aggies continue to be paced by standout senior Tatiana Makarova, as she leads the squad with a 21-5 overall singles record and a 13-3 mark in dual matches. The Moscow, Russia, native has won 11 straight matches, good enough for the longest active win streak on the team. Makarova has won five matches against ranked singles opponents this season, and has logged victories in four consecutive ranked tests. She is currently ranked as the No. 22 singles player in women’s college tennis and stands as the fourth highest ranked player in the SEC. In addition, Dorthea Faa-Hviding holds a 10-1 record in dual matches while Renee McBryde stands at 10-2 with six clinch victories under her belt.

To be selected as the ITA UTR Team of the Month, the team must see the largest increase in its UTR Power Six ranking over the course of the previous month. The UTR, or Universal Tennis Rating, is the gold standard for all tennis players, which reflects their current skill level based on recent performances.

