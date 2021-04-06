World of Beer offering free burger to those who received COVID-19 vaccine

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - World of Beer knows the past year has been a tough one and the Florida-based bar and kitchen wants celebrate the hope of the coming year.

On April 7, World of Beer will offer their Black n’ Blue Burger free to anyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccine. Guests can participate by presenting proof of vaccination at the location to redeem the free burger.

“2020 was a year that we all are ready to move on from, and we are thrilled to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said James Buell, Chief Brand & Innovation Officer. “What better way to celebrate and spread a little joy than to offer up our newest burger for free to anyone who has been fortunate enough to receive a life-saving vaccine. Let the healing begin!”

The Black n’ Blue burger is a blackened Angus beef burger, loaded with Danish blue cheese, crispy onions, shredded lettuce and garlic mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

This move comes as businesses across the country are trying to raise the incentive to get a COVID-19 vaccine by offering promotions to those who are vaccinated. Krispy Kreme is offering a free donut to customers who show their vaccination cards. Office Depot will make a copy of your vaccine card and laminate it for free.

