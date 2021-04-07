3 vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County, traffic delayed
There are reports that both ways of Highway 6 are shut down
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a three vehicle crash at Highway 6 near Sadberry Road in Robertson County.
The crash happened around 5:17 p.m., Wednesday. There are reports that both ways of Highway 6 are shut down.
A KBTX reporter is heading to the scene. This article will be updated when more information becomes available
