Advertisement

3 vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County, traffic delayed

There are reports that both ways of Highway 6 are shut down
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a three vehicle crash at Highway 6 near Sadberry Road in Robertson County.

The crash happened around 5:17 p.m., Wednesday. There are reports that both ways of Highway 6 are shut down.

A KBTX reporter is heading to the scene. This article will be updated when more information becomes available

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
The Spice World Market will open in College Station soon.
2021 development plans taking off in College Station
Gov. Abbott issues order prohibiting government-mandated ‘vaccine passports’ in Texas
TEA cancels online STAAR testing for Tuesday after statewide issues
Nicolas Shaughnessy
Former College Station resident pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update 4/7
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 4/7
Fog -- dense in spots -- is expected Thursday morning across the Brazos Valley
Dense fog expected to slow the Thursday morning drive for many
NEW HIGH RISE
New high rise planned for Northgate
BIGSHOTS GOLF
BigShots Golf Aggieland hosts groundbreaking ceremony