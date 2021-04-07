Bearkats top Texas A&M 8-6

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston baseball team beat Texas A&M 8-6 Tuesday night at Don Sanders Stadium. The Bearkats improve to 13-13 on the season. The Aggies drop to 19-12 on the season.

Texas A&M jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two innings. Austin Bost and Logan Britt both hit home runs during that stretch. The Kats answered with seven unanswered runs in a stretch from the third inning to the sixth inning. Jack Rogers hit a three run home run for Sam Houston in the third inning. Colton Cowswer homered in the first inning for the Bearkats.

Texas A&M will return to action Friday to open a three game series with Alabama at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Sam Houston will open a four game road series against the University of New Orleans on Friday.

