BigShots Golf Aggieland hosts groundbreaking cermoney
The event center is scheduled to open this winter
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BigShots Golf Aggieland hosted its groundbreaking ceremony at Travis Bryan Midtown Park Wednesday afternoon.
The entertainment venue was originally slated to open this month but due to COVID-19 and construction delays will now finish up sometime in December.
The two-story 40,000-square-foot venue will feature 60 game bays, a private event space, an outdoor patio, a nine-hole mini-golf course, an activity center for kids and a golf academy that can be used for year-round training. In addition, BigShots will offer unexpected menu items such as the PB & Jam burger, signature cocktails and local craft beer.
During Wednesday’s ceremony, community leaders and partners were provided with food and beverage samples and a preview of some of the games and technology that will be offered at BigShots Golf.
