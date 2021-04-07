BigShots Golf Aggieland hosts groundbreaking cermoney

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BigShots Golf Aggieland hosted its groundbreaking ceremony at Travis Bryan Midtown Park Wednesday afternoon.

The entertainment venue was originally slated to open this month but due to COVID-19 and construction delays will now finish up sometime in December.

The two-story 40,000-square-foot venue will feature 60 game bays, a private event space, an outdoor patio, a nine-hole mini-golf course, an activity center for kids and a golf academy that can be used for year-round training. In addition, BigShots will offer unexpected menu items such as the PB & Jam burger, signature cocktails and local craft beer.

During Wednesday’s ceremony, community leaders and partners were provided with food and beverage samples and a preview of some of the games and technology that will be offered at BigShots Golf.

Tonight at 6pm I’ll have more on the groundbreaking of BigShots Golf Aggieland. Slated to open this winter! Posted by Mekena Rodriguez KBTX on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

