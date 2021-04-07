Brazos County Commissioners approve financing for Constable Precinct 3 renovations.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace and Constable offices are still under renovation from February’s winter storm damage.

Monday, Brazos County Commissioners approved a service contract for $244,333.41 to rebuild the Constable Precinct 3 and Juvenile Buildings. The contract is with Cotton Commercial USA, Inc., based out of Katy, Texas. According to court documents, renovations include new cabinetry and flooring, drywall and light fixtures.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says the majority of the winter storm damage was at the Constables office and the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center. He says frozen pipes caused minor damage at the Brazos County Expo center but were not as extensive because the leaks were in outdoor areas.

“The juvenile building had water damage but those were really the main ones that we had property damage with, I felt like we were really fortunate,” said Peters. “We had some damage out at the [Brazos Expo Center], we had some frozen pipes out there but it really didn’t damage any of the property because most of that’s covered arenas and not inside the building.”

Brazos County Commissioners Court 4-5-2021 Brazos County Commissioners Court 4-5-2021 Posted by Brazos County on Monday, April 5, 2021

Precinct 3 is currently operating from an office on the first floor of the Brazos County Administration Building.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.