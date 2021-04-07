Advertisement

Bryan ISD’s annual International Baccalaureate Senior Art Show held at public gallery for the first time

By Andy Krauss
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some awesome student talent was on full display at Bryan ISD’s International Baccalaureate Senior Art Show Tuesday evening.

The IB art seniors at Bryan High School must complete an exhibition each year. They design and curate their own art show that displays artwork they’ve been working on throughout their entire high school careers.

“They have to come up with the whole concept for all their pieces, like a thematic and stylistic cohesion, and then they create all the pieces to fit in that concept they come up with,” Bryan High School DP Art Teacher Cynthia Castillo said. “They design specifically how they want the artwork to be displayed so they can connect with the viewers.”

The program gives students the opportunity to understand step by step what professional artists do to get their work displayed.

”I’ve grown the most at understanding artwork conceptually and physically, and merging those two together to make great pieces of art,” Bryan High School senior Thomas Ehrhardt said.

”It’s kind of just that big stamp that finally puts that little ending, finishing wrapper on what I’ve been working on so hard for the past really four years,” Bryan High School senior Alena Vitha said.

Eleven students contributed to Tuesday’s exhibition. Each of them had four to seven pieces of artwork on display.

Degallery hosted the event, and it marked the first time the show was held in a public gallery.

