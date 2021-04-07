City of College Station unveils new Heart of Aggieland Visitor’s Pass to draw more tourists to local businesses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new program in College Station designed to attract more tourists to local businesses and entertainment venues.

It’s called the Heart of Aggieland Visitor’s Pass, and it features discounts and coupons at a number of local restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues. Visitors can use it while they’re in town for conventions or sporting events.

”The real goal of this program is that we know our tourism group does a phenomenal job in bringing people here to College Station for sports tournaments and conventions, but we wanted to take it one step further,” City of College Station Economic Development Director Aubrey Nettles said. “We wanted to make sure that while they’re here, we get them in our businesses, and we capitalize on that investment.”

When visitors come and register for the event they’re in town for through the tourism department, Nettles says they will be given a link to the visitor’s pass. That will unlock choices in three categories - restaurants, retail shopping, and entertainment venues - with specials and offerings for them to explore during their stay.

“We think that this will really help them to see everything that College Station truly is, and it will help support our business community,” Nettles said. “It really is a win-win for the entire community.”

The program was jumpstarted just a few days ago, and Nettles says over ten businesses have already signed up to be a part of it.

“This will be an ongoing program in which College Station businesses can continue signing up. Opting in is free. You can continue the program as long as you’d like and withdraw at any time if you so choose,” Nettles said. “If you opt-in by April 15, you will be included for the launch of the program at the end of May or the beginning of June before our peak tourism season.”

If you’d like to sign your business up to be included on the Heart of Aggieland Visitor’s Pass, click here.

