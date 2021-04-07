Advertisement

City of College Station unveils new Heart of Aggieland Visitor’s Pass to draw more tourists to local businesses

By Andy Krauss
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new program in College Station designed to attract more tourists to local businesses and entertainment venues.

It’s called the Heart of Aggieland Visitor’s Pass, and it features discounts and coupons at a number of local restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues. Visitors can use it while they’re in town for conventions or sporting events.

”The real goal of this program is that we know our tourism group does a phenomenal job in bringing people here to College Station for sports tournaments and conventions, but we wanted to take it one step further,” City of College Station Economic Development Director Aubrey Nettles said. “We wanted to make sure that while they’re here, we get them in our businesses, and we capitalize on that investment.”

When visitors come and register for the event they’re in town for through the tourism department, Nettles says they will be given a link to the visitor’s pass. That will unlock choices in three categories - restaurants, retail shopping, and entertainment venues - with specials and offerings for them to explore during their stay.

“We think that this will really help them to see everything that College Station truly is, and it will help support our business community,” Nettles said. “It really is a win-win for the entire community.”

The program was jumpstarted just a few days ago, and Nettles says over ten businesses have already signed up to be a part of it.

“This will be an ongoing program in which College Station businesses can continue signing up. Opting in is free. You can continue the program as long as you’d like and withdraw at any time if you so choose,” Nettles said. “If you opt-in by April 15, you will be included for the launch of the program at the end of May or the beginning of June before our peak tourism season.”

If you’d like to sign your business up to be included on the Heart of Aggieland Visitor’s Pass, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Authorities are investigating an early morning crash on State Highway 21
Crash shuts down part of Highway 21 Monday morning
Gov. Abbott issues order prohibiting government-mandated ‘vaccine passports’ in Texas
Jerome Icasiano, 51
Man arrested in Grimes County with 151 pounds of marijuana in vehicle

Latest News

Amtrak has not offered service to the Bryan-College Station area since September of 1995.
Amtrak considers adding new Bryan College Station stop on route connecting Texas Triangle
HAPPY TO BE HOME: Tank was recently found and returned to his family, months after saving them...
Missing dog who saved local family from house fire is found two months later
Eleven students each had four to seven pieces of artwork on display at Tuesday's International...
Bryan ISD’s annual International Baccalaureate Senior Art Show held at public gallery for the first time
Local pharmacist working to continue providing access to COVID-19 vaccines in rural towns
Local pharmacist working to continue providing access to COVID-19 vaccines in rural towns