College Station softball beats A&M Consolidated 10-9 for first district win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station softball team scored five runs in the first inning and beat A&M Consolidated 10-9 Tuesday night at Cougar Field.

College Station fell behind 2-0 in the first inning after the Tigers led off the game scoring a pair of runs. Claire Sisco and Savannah Coleman with a pair of RBIs in the inning.

The Cougars would answer to grab a 5-2 lead. Heaven Serna delivering an RBI double driving in Bryce Clendenin to even things up 2-2. Then Libby Gunter hit a line drive to center that was misplayed by the A&M Consolidated outfielder allowing a pair of Cougars to score to make it 5-2.

The victory avenged an earlier loss to the Lady Tigers where they scored in the bottom of the 7th to beat College Station.

