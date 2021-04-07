Consol girls’ soccer falls to Friendswood in regional semi-finals

TOMBALL, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls’ soccer team lost to Friendswood 2-0 in the regional semi-final round of the UIL Class 5A Playoffs Tuesday night at Tomball High School.

The Lady Tigers had a couple of good looks off of Kayla Tomlison’s corner kicks in the first half, but after the first 40′ the score was tied 0-0. The Lady Mustangs got on the scoreboard in the 44th minute on a penalty kick from Olivia Schmidt. Consol had a chance to tie things up on a penalty kick, but Tomlison’s shot was stopped short. Schmidt scored the other goal for the Lady Mustangs in the 59th minute, and that’s all Friendswood would need to hang on for the 2-0 victory.

Consol made the deepest run out of any Brazos Valley team in the UIL Playoffs. The Lady Tigers’ season ended in the regional semi-finals.

