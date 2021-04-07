Advertisement

Costco Wholesale coming to College Station

The big-box chain has filed a site plan with the city
(Source: Costco)
(Source: Costco)(GIM)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has announced a Costco Wholesale will be coming to the city.

City staff had hinted earlier this week on the podcast “All Up In Your Business” that a big development announcement would be made sometime soon.

The big-box chain has filed a site plan with the City of College Station for a 160,534 square foot facility. It will be located along Earl Rudder Freeway in Midtown - on the east side of Highway 6 just north of William D Fitch. Plans also include a fueling station.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Costco for many, many months to reach this point,” said Natalie Ruiz, College Station’s director for Economic Development in a release. “We believe they are a perfect anchor for Midtown and would be a shopping destination for residents throughout the Brazos Valley — and for anyone visiting Aggieland. Now, it’s time to take the next steps.”

Aubrey Nettles, Economic Development Manager for College Station, says the next step will be for city council to approve the economic development contract by April 22. Currently, an opening date has not been announced.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
The Spice World Market will open in College Station soon.
2021 development plans taking off in College Station
Gov. Abbott issues order prohibiting government-mandated ‘vaccine passports’ in Texas
TEA cancels online STAAR testing for Tuesday after statewide issues
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

3 vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County, traffic delayed
Treat of the Day: Blinn College graduates 9 CNA students
Treat of the Day: Blinn College graduates 9 from Certified Nurse Aide Program
Students are painting ceiling tiles.
Fannin Elementary School Students leave legacy with special art project
The crash happened Tuesday shortly before 2:00 p.m. at S. Dowling Road and Wellborn Road.
Crash involving dump truck slows traffic on Wellborn Road