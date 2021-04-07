Costco Wholesale coming to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has announced a Costco Wholesale will be coming to the city.

City staff had hinted earlier this week on the podcast “All Up In Your Business” that a big development announcement would be made sometime soon.

The big-box chain has filed a site plan with the City of College Station for a 160,534 square foot facility. It will be located along Earl Rudder Freeway in Midtown - on the east side of Highway 6 just north of William D Fitch. Plans also include a fueling station.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Costco for many, many months to reach this point,” said Natalie Ruiz, College Station’s director for Economic Development in a release. “We believe they are a perfect anchor for Midtown and would be a shopping destination for residents throughout the Brazos Valley — and for anyone visiting Aggieland. Now, it’s time to take the next steps.”

Aubrey Nettles, Economic Development Manager for College Station, says the next step will be for city council to approve the economic development contract by April 22. Currently, an opening date has not been announced.

