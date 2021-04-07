COVID in Context: Vaccinations for young people in Brazos County rapidly increasing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On March 24, COVID in Context analyzed the percentage of each age group in Brazos County that had been vaccinated.

Two weeks later, an analysis of the most current data finds that in 14 days of vaccinations, the following additional percentage of the population in each category has been vaccinated with at least one dose:

8 percent of 16-49-year-olds

9 percent of 50-64-year-olds

5 percent of 65-79-year-olds

4 percent of 80+ residents

As of April 7, based on state data on vaccinations and estimated population, the following chart shows how many Brazos County residents in each of the state’s recorded age groups remained unvaccinated, have received just one dose, or have been fully vaccinated:

Status 16-49 50-64 65-79 80+ Fully vaccinated 10,961 7,225 9,875 3,107 Received one dose 17,472 6,983 3,056 1,018 Unvaccinated 107,309 14,280 3,769 780

The same data can be represented as a percentage of each age group’s total population.

Status 16-49 50-64 65-79 80+ Fully vaccinated 8% 25% 59% 63% Received one dose 13% 25% 18% 21% Unvaccinated 79% 50% 23% 16%

Per data from the Department of State Health Services

