COVID in Context: Vaccinations for young people in Brazos County rapidly increasing

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On March 24, COVID in Context analyzed the percentage of each age group in Brazos County that had been vaccinated.

Two weeks later, an analysis of the most current data finds that in 14 days of vaccinations, the following additional percentage of the population in each category has been vaccinated with at least one dose:

  • 8 percent of 16-49-year-olds
  • 9 percent of 50-64-year-olds
  • 5 percent of 65-79-year-olds
  • 4 percent of 80+ residents

As of April 7, based on state data on vaccinations and estimated population, the following chart shows how many Brazos County residents in each of the state’s recorded age groups remained unvaccinated, have received just one dose, or have been fully vaccinated:

Status16-4950-6465-7980+
Fully vaccinated10,9617,2259,8753,107
Received one dose17,4726,9833,0561,018
Unvaccinated107,30914,2803,769780

The same data can be represented as a percentage of each age group’s total population.

Status16-4950-6465-7980+
Fully vaccinated8%25%59%63%
Received one dose13%25%18%21%
Unvaccinated79%50%23%16%
Per data from the Department of State Health Services
Per data from the Department of State Health Services(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

