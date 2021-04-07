Advertisement

Crash involving dump truck slows traffic on Wellborn Road

By Rusty Surette and Andy Krauss
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash involving a dump truck on Tuesday slowed traffic on Wellborn Road in the Wellborn community near the post office.

The collision flipped the dump truck onto its side and damaged a guardrail along the roadway.

It’s unclear what caused the wreck or if anyone was injured.

