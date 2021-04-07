Crash involving dump truck slows traffic on Wellborn Road
It happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. at S. Dowling Road.
WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash involving a dump truck on Tuesday slowed traffic on Wellborn Road in the Wellborn community near the post office.
⚠️HAPPENING NOW: Crews are working to clear a crash involving a dump truck on Wellborn Road near the post office in Wellborn. Expect delays if you're going that way. (4:01 p.m.)— Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) April 7, 2021
Camera with flash: Steve Livingston pic.twitter.com/eiC2HUayIu
It happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. at S. Dowling Road.
The collision flipped the dump truck onto its side and damaged a guardrail along the roadway.
It’s unclear what caused the wreck or if anyone was injured.
⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT: A dump truck was involved in a crash just before 2:00 p.m. on Wellborn Rd near the post office. Traffic is still backed up as crews work to clear this scene. (3:45 p.m.)— Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) April 7, 2021
📸: Micah Burns pic.twitter.com/AUpByPqglY
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.