Dense fog expected to slow the Thursday morning drive for many

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A broken line of rain and a few rumbles of thunder spent the afternoon and early evening sliding south across the Brazos Valley. Those spring downpours formed on a wind shift out of the north, allowing some ever-so-slightly drier air to filter into the Brazos Valley. It also sets up the opportunity for fog to develop between 1am and 4am, potentially slowing your Thursday morning commute to work and school.

Thursday morning forecast for Bryan-College Station. (KBTX)

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid and upper 50s overnight. That will allow the air temperature to sit flush with the dewpoint temperature -- the measure of moisture in the air -- as a south wind returns around after midnight, ushering humid air back in. For perspective, below shows the moisture value in green and the expected temperature in white. Where these lines merge and run together is where the air is saturated, allowing fog to form.

Forecast for temperatures and dewpoint (the measure of moisture) Thursday morning. (KBTX)

By sunrise, PinPoint Forecast shows visibility down to or near zero across much of the Brazos Valley. Fog is anticipated across a majority of the area, many locations are expected to find visibility highly reduced from a normal drive time.

FOG IN THE MORNING:



Rain pushed through on a north wind this afternoon/evening. Overnight, south winds return ushering in humid, Gulf air. Fog -- dense in spots -- expected Thursday morning. Visibility improves 9am - 11am #bcstx pic.twitter.com/s0QKcUIMST — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) April 7, 2021

Visibility is forecast to improve as the ceiling lifts between 9am and 11am. Dense Fog Advisories could be issued by the National Weather Service ahead of sunrise Thursday.

