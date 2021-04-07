Dense morning fog Thursday; monitoring a storm chance Friday

Pockets of moderate-to-heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder / flashes of lightning drifted through the Brazos Valley Wednesday. As a weak boundary slips in to briefly turns the wind out of the north, this broken line of activity is expected to slide to the south side, and then out, of the area shortly after sunset. Benefit of the north wind: a cooler night in the mid and upper 50s. Downside of those cooler temperatures: there is still enough moisture in the air to saturate quickly. Fog is expected to creep in from south to north between 1am and 4am. That will likely lead to dense conditions and greatly reduced visibility for the morning drive Thursday. The ceiling is expected to lift between 9am and 11am, leaving a sunny day in place for the afternoon. It will be a very, very warm one too: afternoon highs reach the upper 80s to maybe even a few low 90s.

Friday is a day to keep an eye on the weather in and around the Brazos Valley. The Storm Prediction Center currently has those from the Brazos River east in a 2 out of 5 risk for strong-to-severe storms. Isolated storms are expected to develop by late afternoon and into the evening somewhere between the Metroplex and Brazos Valley. As of this forecast, those storms are anticipated north of the area but it is too early to say we are in the clear from severe weather as wrap up the day Friday. Where storms form, large hail will quickly become a concern with damaging wind and an isolated tornado threat not ruled out. If those storms form north of the area as expected, scattered rain and a few storms will be possible for some by 8 to 10pm, with a light and scattered rain overnight for many as a cold front arrives. Nothing set in stone, and something to check back in on over the next 24 to 36 hours. Highs are more comfortable Saturday, topping the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Dense fog by sunrise. Low: 58. Wind: N becoming S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Morning fog. Mostly sunny afternoon. High: 88. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 67. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for late rain and storms. Isolated strong-to-severe storms. High: 89. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

