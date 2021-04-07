Fannin Elementary School Students leave legacy with special art project

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Elementary Students in Bryan are leaving a legacy with a special art project.

4th graders and students from some other grade levels painted their very own ceiling tiles for the campus as part of a special art project. Many of those students were making finishing touches on their masterpieces Wednesday in the cafeteria. Individuals and businesses helped sponsor the art to raise money for 4th grade graduation. The student’s art will be placed in the ceiling on display to showcase their work even after they’ve graduated on to higher grades.

”I think the Parent Teacher Organization did this where we can like put paint and describe ourselves in these little tiles and in a way we’re still here at Fannin. Even if we leave in a way we’re still here because we’re leaving our mark,” said Katya Garcia, a Fannin Elementary School Student.

”I think that years to come, maybe they don’t see it right now, but in years once they have their own family and their own kids most likely their kids will come here as well and they’ll be able to walk these hallways,” said Valeria Ruiz, a Fannin Elementary School Teacher.

That new art will go on display in the halls this week.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.