Advertisement

Fannin Elementary School Students leave legacy with special art project

4th grade students are decorating ceiling tiles for graduation
Students are painting ceiling tiles.
Students are painting ceiling tiles.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Elementary Students in Bryan are leaving a legacy with a special art project.

4th graders and students from some other grade levels painted their very own ceiling tiles for the campus as part of a special art project. Many of those students were making finishing touches on their masterpieces Wednesday in the cafeteria. Individuals and businesses helped sponsor the art to raise money for 4th grade graduation. The student’s art will be placed in the ceiling on display to showcase their work even after they’ve graduated on to higher grades.

”I think the Parent Teacher Organization did this where we can like put paint and describe ourselves in these little tiles and in a way we’re still here at Fannin. Even if we leave in a way we’re still here because we’re leaving our mark,” said Katya Garcia, a Fannin Elementary School Student.

”I think that years to come, maybe they don’t see it right now, but in years once they have their own family and their own kids most likely their kids will come here as well and they’ll be able to walk these hallways,” said Valeria Ruiz, a Fannin Elementary School Teacher.

That new art will go on display in the halls this week.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
The Spice World Market will open in College Station soon.
2021 development plans taking off in College Station
Gov. Abbott issues order prohibiting government-mandated ‘vaccine passports’ in Texas
TEA cancels online STAAR testing for Tuesday after statewide issues
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

3 vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County, traffic delayed
(Source: Costco)
Costco Wholesale coming to College Station
The crash happened Tuesday shortly before 2:00 p.m. at S. Dowling Road and Wellborn Road.
Crash involving dump truck slows traffic on Wellborn Road
BigShots Golf Aggieland groundbreaking ceremony.
BigShots Golf Aggieland hosts groundbreaking ceremony