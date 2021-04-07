Advertisement

Former College Station resident pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

Nicolas Shaughnessy was sentenced to 35 years in prison
Nicolas Shaughnessy
Nicolas Shaughnessy(Travis County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The son of a well-known Austin jeweler who was murdered in 2018 has pleaded guilty in the murder-for-hire plot.

Nicolas Shaughnessy, a former College Station resident, was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday after plotting to have his father, Theodore Shaughnessy, killed in order to obtain up to $8 million in life insurance and business and personal property. Arieon Smith, who was also charged in the murder, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after also pleading guilty. Both men will be eligible for parole in about 20 years, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

On March 2, 2018 Nicolas’ father Theodore was shot dead in his Austin area home by an intruder. Investigators discovered the intruder was a hitman hired by Nicolas and his wife Jaclyn Edison, a Texas A&M University student. Travis County deputies searched the couple’s College Station home, vehicles and electronic devices, collecting evidence that connected them to the murder. According to a 2018 warrant, the couple was experiencing financial trouble in the months leading to the deadly home invasion.

Edison was also charged with soliciting to commit capital murder in 2018.

According to the district attorney’s office, the office was asked by the wife of the victim to be lenient.

“Our office takes violent crimes like this one, that make our community less safe, very seriously,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. “My deepest sympathies go out to the family of Theodore Shaughnessy for their loss.”

The district attorney’s office also said there is a third defendant in this case, but the case is still pending.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
The Spice World Market will open in College Station soon.
2021 development plans taking off in College Station
Gov. Abbott issues order prohibiting government-mandated ‘vaccine passports’ in Texas
TEA cancels online STAAR testing for Tuesday after statewide issues
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

BigShots Golf Aggieland groundbreaking ceremony.
BigShots Golf Aggieland hosts groundbreaking cermoney
Brazos County Precinct 3
Brazos County Commissioners approve financing for Constable Precinct 3 renovations.
Core values of Texas A&M University outside Kyle Field.
MSC FISH hold Kyle Field Day on Sunday
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 4/7
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 4/7