GRAPHIC: Dog attacks horse pulling carriage in North Carolina park

By WSOC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC) - A terrifying incident in North Carolina was caught on camera when a dog started attacking a horse-drawn carriage filled with people.

“We had a family on the carriage,” the horse’s owner Bridger Medin said. “There were families and kids everywhere.”

It happened Saturday, according to Medin, during the first day of carriage rides for the season. The horse Queen Charlotte and the carriage driver Amanda Underwood were finishing the day with one last ride when the “nightmare came to life,” Medlin said.

He said the video, posted on YouTube as part of the sheriff’s investigation, shows the end of the attack. Medin said Queen Charlotte did what they are trained to do and protected their riders even under a vicious attack.

“The horse stayed and gave the fight of its life to protect the people and its riders,” Medin said.

Queen Charlotte fought back against the dog, brutally kicking at it. However, the dog continued to attack.

Underwood then jumped in to help, bringing an end to the attack.

“Had Amanda not have done that, I feel sure that the horse, at some point, would have quit fighting and run for his life,” Medin said. “And that would have been catastrophic.”

Queen Charlotte suffered bites on the legs, stomach, throat and was bitten through their jaw.

Investigators say the dog was also severely wounded and a vet advised it may be best to euthanize the pet.

No charges have been filed yet.

There is no leash law in the county, but pets must be tethered in the park.

