Here’s why the National Weather Service wants you to take a #SafePlaceSelfie Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday, April 7th, the National Weather Service is asking you to take a picture or selfie and post it to social media to help raise awareness. It is the #SafePlaceSelfie campaign to help plan where to stay safe from hazardous and severe weather.

During this annual spring severe weather safety campaign, the Weather Service wants everyone to think about where they plan to stay safe from hazardous weather by taking pictures of themselves, family, or organization in their safe place. Then post the picture on social media at 11:11am, using the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie (posting at other times is ok too).

If there was one extreme weather preparedness action you want your loved ones to take, what would it be? For many, that one action is to know ahead of time where their safe place is located. TOMORROW, join us to take a “selfie” and post with the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie. pic.twitter.com/Aw1pj1OgtQ — National Weather Service (@NWS) April 6, 2021

While the focus is on tornadoes and severe weather events, the campaign goes beyond to include other hazards like wildfires, flooding, and lightning.

More information about the campaign and where those safe places may be in your home or building can be found HERE. Be sure to tag and encourage your friends and family to be prepared and start thinking about what they would do if and when severe weather moves through the Brazos Valley.

