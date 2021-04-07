Advertisement

MSC FISH hold Kyle Field Day on Sunday

A day full of service and fun
Core values of Texas A&M University outside Kyle Field.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Memorial Student Center Freshmen in Service and Hosting (MSC FISH is having its annual Kyle Field Day on Sunday, April 11.

MSC FISH is a Freshman Leadership Organization at Texas A&M University. It provides leadership opportunities aimed at enhancing its members’ purpose and identity by engaging in community service and program development.

Organizers of the event say the mission of Kyle Field Day is to connect Texas A&M students and the community with service organizations, complete impactful and hands-on service projects for the organizations’ missions, and exemplify the value of selfless service.

Service projects this year include writing cards to veterans and recycling T-shirts into toys for pets. Other nonprofits throughout the Brazos Valley will be on-hand for services projects.

Organizers say COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, including mask enforcement and social distancing.

Kyle Field Days in the past have included appearances from Yell Leaders and Reveille. The event will also include live music and food trucks.

Jacob Mamantov, a Texas A&M University student and member of MSC FISH, says the group wants to promote the values of Texas A&M by giving back through service.

“Service doesn’t have to be a laborious thing. It can be something that’s done in just a few minutes through the course of your day,” said Mamantov. “We just want to promote that day-to-day selfless service which is one of the core values of Texas A&M.”

Previously, thousands of participants and dozens of organizations have come together for the one-day event serving Bryan/College Station and communities across the Brazos Valley.

