Local pharmacist working to continue providing access to COVID-19 vaccines in rural towns

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A local pharmacist continues working to provide access to COVID-19 vaccines in rural communities.

Leah Allen owns Duffey Drug in Franklin and Wilson Drug in Hearne. Allen says she has been working to bring vaccines to both communities since they began sending them out across the country.

“We worked really hard, probably since late December, to get the vaccine in our stores,” said Allen.

Tuesday, they received 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after being allocated that amount last week.

“We were trying to get it in-house for our people because we do know that transportation is an issue. Sometimes it’s going to be a money issue like paying for the gas to get there,” said Allen.

Getting these vaccines is just one step in Allen’s passion to continue offering access to medical care in both communities. Especially as the COVID-19 pandemic began just over a year ago, they wanted to make sure they stuck around even when times got tough.

“You just don’t want any sort of barrier that’s going to prohibit somebody from getting a vaccine that could be potentially life-saving for them,” said Allen.

Both pharmacies have been in the community for years, and for many, the only access to nearby healthcare.

“If I’m not here, if pharmacies like me in the areas just like me aren’t here, then what happens? Because I know if we’re not here, then where did they go,” said Allen. “We work really hard to make sure that we are doing everything we can do to keep that access available for them.”

To access the vaccine from either location, you can call to sign up or walk-in.

Duffey Drug is located at 311 N Center Street in Franklin and can be reached at (979) 828-3536.

Wilson Drug is located at 118 W. Fourth Street in Hearne and can be reached at (979) 279-2173

