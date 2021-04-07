Advertisement

Miller will be back for Alabama series

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M starting pitcher Bryce Miller will be back with the Aggies this weekend as they host Alabama at Blue Bell Park. Miller has missed his last two starts because of COVID-19 protocols. This season Miller is 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA.

Miller will start game two of the series against Alabama on Saturday. Dustin Saenz will get the start in game one Friday night. Nathan Dettmer will make his first start in SEC play on Sunday in game three.

