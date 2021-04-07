Missing dog who saved local family from house fire is found two months later

MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - A family pet that’s been missing for almost two months was returned Tuesday to his owners.

In February, Calvin and Shae Bice’s home caught fire in the middle of the night.

“I was asleep in the back bedroom and my husband fell asleep in the living room,” said Shae.

The College Station couple says it was their dogs going crazy that woke them up. “When I sat up in bed the smoke was down to my level in bed,” said Shae.

The family safely escaped the burning home but it suffered significant damage. So they temporarily moved to a camper in Millican. The dogs were put outside because there wasn’t enough room for everyone inside and on the first night there, their dog Tank ran away.

“I put up flyers. I put it on social media. I called every rescue, pound, hospital. I’ve been doing that since March 16th. Until today,” said Shae.

Tuesday is when she received a call from Schiller Ranch saying they saw one of the family’s flyers and realized Tank was the dog who recently wandered onto their property.

“My husband went to the Wellborn post office this morning to drop something off and he called me after seeing the flyer. I said ‘You have to call her,’” said Shae. “Within 30 seconds of calling her, she started crying.”

At first, Shae didn’t believe the call was real, but she soon realized Tank had been found and was in very good hands. Kristi Schiller is the founder of the non-profit K9s4Cops, so the life-saving pooch was living the good life on the Schiller Ranch but now he’s back home with the family he’s been with for more than a decade.

“I never gave up. My husband never gave up. My kids never gave up. He’s never getting out of my sight again, ever,” Shae said.

