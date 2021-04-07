New high rise planned for Northgate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new high rise is being planned in Northgate that will impact some of the parking there.

The University Lutheran Student Center and Chapel will be torn down to make way for a new high rise with the Lutheran Center going on the ground floor.

City staff say some of the on street parking will be removed because of the new development. This is in the area along Louise Avenue near College Main.

City staff say the removed parking will improve fire access requirements.

The new building will have student apartments.

The Lutheran Center’s last service in their current building will be May 2.

