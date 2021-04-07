No. 20 women’s tennis welcomes Missouri for Thursday matchup

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 20 Texas A&M women’s tennis team squares up for a midweek matchup, as the Aggies host the Missouri Tigers in a 5 p.m. first serve from the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

“Our group is very excited to be back home on our courts,” head coach Mark Weaver expressed. “One of the things our team has done an excellent job of this year is responding well against setbacks and adversity. We have come around and found ways to return better and stronger each and every time, and I fully expect that to be on display tomorrow against Missouri.”

The Maroon & White were honored by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association as the ITA UTR Team of the Month coming off an impressive performance in March. A&M went 3-1 last month, all against teams ranked in the top-50 nationally. The team’s last two wins of the month against No. 14 Vanderbilt and No. 12 LSU vaulted the Aggies to the forefront of the national spotlight, with the team continuing its success against ranked opponents in early April against No. 17 Auburn. The squad placed at No. 20 nationally in the latest Oracle ITA Women’s Team Rankings, published earlier this afternoon.

Texas A&M’s most recent outing saw the Aggies post an impressive 4-1 win on the road against Auburn followed by a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Alabama. Against the Tigers, Texas A&M secured the doubles point at the No. 1 and No. 2 slots, followed by a strong performance in singles play to secure the victory. On court five, junior Renee McBryde posted a strong three-set victory to clinch the match, marking her sixth clinch win this season. The Wollongong, Australia, native has secured the decisive fourth point in all five of A&M’s Southeastern Conference victories.

In singles play, Tatiana Makarova remains ranked as the No. 22 player in the nation and leads the Aggies with a 21-5 overall record this season. The Moscow, Russia, native has a 13-3 mark in dual match play and is riding an 11-match win streak that paces the team. Each of her previous four singles matchups has featured an opponent ranked in the ITA singles poll, and the senior now boasts five victories in ranked singles tests. McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding each place second on the team in singles with 10 dual match wins apiece, while Katya Townsend and Jayci Goldsmith each come in with eight.

Under the direction of Interim Head Coach Chris Wootton, the Missouri Tigers enter Thursday’s match with a 15-13 overall record and a 1-10 performance in SEC play so far. The squad features one ranked singles player in No. 76 Bronte Murgett, and the doubles unit of Murgett and Marta Oliveira place at No. 69 nationally. Mizzou is on a four match losing streak and has lost every SEC match since its conference regular season opener against Mississippi State.

This will be the 28th meeting between Texas A&M and Missouri in women’s tennis, and the Aggies hold a domineering 25-2 lead in the all-time series. The Aggies cemented a 5-0 victory in the most recent meeting at the Mitchell Tennis Center during the 2019 season.

