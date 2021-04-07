Advertisement

Pair of Lady Cougars land on TGCA and TABC Class 5A All-State Basketball Teams

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Girls Coaches Association and Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its All-State Basketball teams earlier this week, and College Station Girls’ Head Basketball Coach Megan Symank saw both senior guard Nalayjah Johnson and junior point guard Aliyah Collins named to the 5A squads.

Nalayjah Johnson averaged 14 points while junior point guard Aliyah Collins averaged 12 points per game for the Lady Cougars last season.

College Station finished the 2020-2021 season with a 24-4 overall record.

