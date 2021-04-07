Rain, heat, more heat, then some storms

Warmer wind pushed through the Brazos Valley Tuesday. Plan for that to continue through the evening hours -- in fact, those gusts may kick up a bit higher in the 30-40mph range through midnight. Wind, higher humidity, and lingering clouds will only allow temperatures to fall a few degrees shy of 70° tonight. After 3am, passing, light showers will be possible (20%). Overall: Wednesday is not a super rainy day BUT there will be instances when rain may pass us by. The first of which arrives between 8am and noon when a quick cluster of rain and perhaps a stray rumble / flash of lightning may quickly run west to east across the Central Brazos Valley. Between noon and 5pm, a broken line of very spotty rain will be possible from north to south as a boundary passes through the area. Bigger storms are expected to develop just east of the Brazos Valley, in the Piney Woods, so a watchful eye may be needed through the afternoon for Houston, Trinity, and San Jacinto Counties. After this very spotty rain chance passes, clouds quickly clear, allowing the day to end with sunnier skies.

Dense fog is a possibility first thing Thursday morning before sunshine breaks out and highs nudge ever-so-close to the 90° mark. Friday brings the opportunity to find the first 90° reading of the year...which in turn could help erupt a quick round of storms. The potential comes down to the timing of a weak cold front, but it and the late-day heat may all thunderstorms to develop quickly in the late afternoon and early evening hours. If so, we will need to be mindful of potential severe weather -- large hail and wind the greatest of the concerns should a storm need extra attention. That front will bring down the humidity and drop temperatures ~10° for the start of the weekend.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain to an isolated thunderstorm. High: 84. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph, gusting 25+ mph before noon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 59. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Morning fog. Partly cloudy with an isolated rain / storm by evening. High: 89. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 68. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

