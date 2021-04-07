Advertisement

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Match Against Alabama Scheduled for April 17

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced the reschedule of two men’s tennis matches as a result of postponements during the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Alabama at LSU match postponed on March 26 and the Alabama at Texas A&M match postponed on March 28 have been rescheduled for the following dates:

•             Thursday, April 15th        Alabama at LSU                            3:00 p.m. ET

•             Saturday, April 17th     Alabama at Texas A&M                   TBD

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

Most Read

Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Gov. Abbott issues order prohibiting government-mandated ‘vaccine passports’ in Texas
TEA cancels online STAAR testing for Tuesday after statewide issues
The Spice World Market will open in College Station soon.
2021 development plans taking off in College Station
Mobile home fire in Bryan
Mobile home fire kills pet, family of six safe

Latest News

Reed Arena opens as a warming center on Tuesday through noon Thursday.
“Rumble at Reed” on May 28
Greatest Honour will take a 60-day rest, will forgo Kentucky Derby following diagnostic testing...
Greatest Honour scratched from Kentucky Derby field
Texas A&M Golf
Women’s golf in fifth after day one of Tiger Golf Classic
Texas A&M Softball
No. 25 Texas A&M Edged by No. 23 Texas State, 7-6