Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Match Against Alabama Scheduled for April 17

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced the reschedule of two men’s tennis matches as a result of postponements during the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Alabama at LSU match postponed on March 26 and the Alabama at Texas A&M match postponed on March 28 have been rescheduled for the following dates:

• Thursday, April 15th Alabama at LSU 3:00 p.m. ET

• Saturday, April 17th Alabama at Texas A&M TBD

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.