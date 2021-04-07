Treat of the Day: Blinn College graduates 9 from Certified Nurse Aide Program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Blinn College District recently recognized nine Certified Nurse Aide Program graduates who have acquired the skills necessary to serve as compassionate and vital health care workers.

Kristen L. Bristow (Bryan), Audrey R. Clendenin (College Station), Whitney L. Cotton (Bryan), Trishna-Gay R. Douglas (Fort Knox, Ky.), Cassondra M. Flores (Bryan), Latarsha W. Holiday (Navasota), Shyanne D. Matta (Katy), Paola L. Rios Lopez (Bryan), and Haley B. Thurman (Bryan) completed the coursework and clinical training needed to take the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services Exam to become Certified Nurse Aides (CNAs).

CNAs often are employed in nursing or elderly care facilities, where they frequently serve as principal caregivers. They often have more contact with residents than other staff members, and their responsibilities often include answering call lights; communicating with residents, family members, and staff; serving meals; and organizing residents’ rooms.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national demand for CNAs is expected to grow 8% between 2019 and 2029, generating 119,500 new jobs. Texas ranks among the top states in the nation for number of people employed as CNAs.

Blinn’s 120-hour CNA Program is offered in Bryan and Brenham and consists of two courses that run concurrently. The first course introduces students to basic patient care, including feeding, bathing, grooming, changing linens, transporting patients, infection control, and safety procedures. CNAs also may assist with taking residents’ temperatures, pulse rates, respiration rates, and blood pressure. The second course includes clinical work at area facilities where students get hands-on experience caring for patients. The total cost for the program is $1,000.

The CNA Program is part of Blinn’s Division of Technical and Community Education, which includes courses designed to provide students with the knowledge and ability they need to enter the workforce immediately after completion. Many of these classes do not require a high school diploma and enrollment is fast and easy. For non-credit courses, students do not need to go through the College’s admissions process to enroll. Programs vary in length and are offered with daytime, evening, and weekend options.

To enroll in Blinn’s CNA Program, students must first participate in a mandatory online healthcare information session.

For more information, visit www.blinn.edu/certified-nurse-aide or email healthcare@blinn.edu.

