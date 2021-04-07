Two storm systems and a lot of heat to finish the week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring is attempting to flex its muscles in a couple ways as we close out the first week of April.

Two fronts bring two potentials for severe weather both Wednesday and Friday. (KBTX)

First, a cold front sagging south today gives us a potential for some showers and storms, but the severe threat should stay to the east of I-45. We will watch for any isolated strong storms west of that line, but most look to see scattered downpours as the front passes, with a brief return to some drier, slightly cooler air tonight into early Thursday.

Then, fog, or at the very least, thick low cloud cover will kick off Thursday en route to one of the hottest days of the year, so far. After getting very close to 90 (or even getting there) we aim for the same target and likely reach it by Friday afternoon.

Friday afternoon, or possibly into our early weekend evening plans, will be the time period to watch. After a toasty afternoon, a strong low pressure system will drag a cold front our way. This will eventually pave the way for beautiful weather this weekend, but may also be the trigger for some strong thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

This severe potential is far from a “sure thing”, but it has our attention for a strong wind and large hail potential. Any storm that does form will have the capability of producing these hazards as many of us are kicking off the weekend. There is a potential the heavier activity stays to our north and east as the front dips into our area, but it is worth watching through about 12:01am Saturday.

The rest of the weekend looks gorgeous! A healthy north breeze fights with the sunshine Saturday to have us settle around 80, with a cool morning and toasty Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.