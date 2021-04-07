Tyree Leads Aggies to First Top-Five Finish of Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – Texas A&M women’s golf registered its first top-five finish of the season after coming in fourth at the Tiger Golf Classic behind Brooke Tyree’s clutch-67 in the final round on Wednesday.

“I felt really comfortable today,” Tyree said. “I made a putt on my third hole to save a par, and after that it felt like I could make all of the putts. I was really seeing the lines well. I struggled yesterday with my putting, but it all came together today at the right time.”

The Aggies began the day 5-under after the first four holes, including an eagle by Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (72-77-73—222) on the first hole.

“It was really great to see us stay in the game,” Head coach Andrea Gaston said. “This was by far our best performance of the season. We know that every player on the team can compete, but we just haven’t been posting the numbers. It was exciting to see the birdies and for us to get off to a great start. We told them to go out and play aggressive. We strategized how to play each hole, and made sure we were respectful of the speed on the greens. They handled the conditions really well and were very patient.”

The Maroon & White utilized an even-288 in the final round to elevate itself past a stacked field, sinking 20 birdies along the way. A&M finished ahead of six teams in the Golfstat.com Top-25, and posted the second-lowest score of any team in round three and the best round of the season for the Aggies. A&M took advantage of a season-high 48 birdies to give it its highest finish since Feb. 2020 at the ICON Invitational.

“It was really encouraging to see us play well as a team,” Tyree explained. “I was staying in my own game out there, but I was hoping we could all pull it together at the same time and shoot a good round. We came off our last round at Georgia and now three rounds here that were all pretty solid, so I feel pretty good heading into SECs next week.”

Brooke Tyree (76-73-67—216) put on a career performance on the course today. The junior carded a career-best 5-under 67, and earned her highest finish, coming in tied for sixth. This was the third top-10 finish of her career and the first this season. Her 67 was the second-lowest round of any player throughout the tournament and the lowest of the third round.

Courtney Dow (75-70-74—219) finished the day tied for 16th. The senior locked in her second top-20 finish of the season and the 14th of her career. Dow tied for the team lead with 11 birdies during the tournament, while carding 33 pars.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Amber Park (75-71-76—222) both tied for 27th and gave the Aggies a combined five birdie and a crucial eagle to help keep them in the top-five.

Ava Schwienteck (75-77-74—226) came in tied for 45th and also tied for the team lead in birdies, nailing 11 in the Bayou State.

Texas A&M will travel to Hoover, Alabama, for the Southeastern Conference Tournament April 14-18.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (FINAL):

Place Team R1 R2 R3

4 Texas A&M 297 291 288

T6 Brooke Tyree 76 73 67

T16 Courtney Dow 75 70 74

T29 Amber Park 75 71 76

T29 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 72 77 73

T45 Ava Schwienteck 75 77 74