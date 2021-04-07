Utilizing succulents and cacti this spring

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring is in full bloom in gardens and landscapes across the Brazos Valley and that applies to succulents and cacti, too.

Fallon Crocker of Succs N Such is growing a variety of these hearty plants. She says the spring season is the perfect time to plant or utilize these plants in your home.

“Everything is coming to life right now,” said Crocker. “It’s spring, everything is growing, everything is blooming. Cactus and succulents are a great way to infuse some greenery into any space. Great for minimalists or just people that want to add a little bit of flair to their decor.”

Crocker advises there are certain techniques important to growing successful and healthy succulents and cacti.

First, the container is key.

Crocker recommends terracotta or ceramic pots. She emphasized that it’s important the containers have a drainage hole, so the plant can breathe.

She discourages people from purchasing glass terrariums as succulents and cacti will not survive in those containers long-term.

Second, water.

“You hear it all the time, ‘Do not overwater.’ Keep in mind that [succlents and cacti] love sunlight. Don’t keep them in a house that does not get sunlight otherwise they will not thrive long-term,” said Crocker.

If you believe your succulent or cacti was damaged in the recent winter storm, Crocker says to look for discoloration or if your plant is soft to the touch.

“If there is not any new growth at this point, and it’s mushy or soft or the color is off, you probably need to go ahead and toss it and start over and start fresh,” said Crocker.

About Succs N Such

To visit Succs N Such, an appointment is required. Once on site, choose from hundreds of colorful pots, succulents, and cacti or bring your own container. You can assemble your arrangement at Succs N Such or Crocker will do it for you for free. Click here to learn more about Succs N Such.

