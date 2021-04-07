Women’s golf in fifth after day one of Tiger Golf Classic

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- Texas A&M women’s golf completed the first day of the Tiger Golf Classic in fifth after posting its best round of the spring season 3-over 291 in the second round of the tournament on Tuesday.

“It was all about playing hard and fast,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “It’s a really good golf course and very challenging as well. We saw a lot of birdie opportunities and were playing some aggressive golf. We made some unforced errors, but we just kept fighting. After Georgia, we had a really nice final round and it reminded us that we can shoot some good scores. We haven’t had this kind of momentum all season, so we are hoping to ride this into playing some more solid golf. I am looking forward to getting off to a good start tomorrow and finishing well.”

Texas A&M (+12) posted 112 pars and 28 birdies through the first two rounds. The Aggies sit behind LSU (-9), Vanderbilt (E), Ole Miss (+6) and Mississippi State (+8), positioning themselves for their first top-5 finish of the season.

Courtney Dow (75-70—145) finished the day tied for 14th. The senior recorded six birdies, including five in round two, and carded 24 pars. Dow wrapped up the fall with a top-10 finish at the Liz Murphey on Nov. 8, 2020, and is looking to lock in another heading into round three.

Amber Park (75-71—146) leads the team with eight birdies and also posted 20 pars. She is tied for 18th heading into the final round, and seeking her second top-20 finish of the season.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (72-77—149) is tied for 29th and shot an even-72 during the first round of play. During the first round, the Spaniard sank two birdies and 14 pars. Brooke Tyree (76-73--149) also stands tied for 29th and carded a team-high 26 pars.

Ava Schwienteck (75-77—152) rounds out the group tied for 52nd, and has the second-most birdies (seven) on the team thus far.

Tomorrow the Aggies will tee off at 8:30 a.m. Fans can follow the live stats here.