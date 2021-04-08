Aggies Lead Nation with Four Players in TDS Freshman Top 100

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M landed four players on the TopDrawerSoccer Midseason Freshman Top 100 list released this week.

The featured Aggies included Barbara Olivieri (No. 3), Taylor Pounds (No. 21), Laney Carroll (No. 38) and Lauren Geczik (No. 83).

Texas A&M and UCLA led the nation with four players named to the roll. The Aggies also joined North Carolina as the only squads with three players listed in the top 40. Florida State, North Carolina, Texas A&M and UCLA were the only teams with two players named in the top 25.

Olivieri garnered All-SEC First Team distinction after the league-only slate in the fall, as well as being named the SEC Freshman of the Year. A two-time SEC Freshman of the Week, Olivieri ranks seventh in the SEC in goals (six), fifth in points (15) and leads the Aggies in both categories. She also ranks second the squad with three assists.

Pounds leads the Aggie freshmen and ranks fourth on the team with 1,163 minutes played as a stalwart in the midfield. She has five points on the season with two goals and one assist.

Carroll ranks among the team leaders in goals and points despite missing three matches due to injury. The forward checks in at fourth on the team with eight points on three goals and two assists. She earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team in November.

Geczik has played in 12 matches, including six starts, with action at forward and in the midfield. She has five points on two goals and one assist. She picked up SEC Freshman of the Week recognition once in the fall.

Pounds and Geczik, both SEC All-Freshman Team oversights in the fall, landed spots on the national list while four players on the league’s best rookies roll were omitted.

The Aggies wrap up the 2020-21 regular season Saturday night when they host the TCU Horned Frogs in a 7 p.m. match at Ellis Field. Texas A&M is 10-3-0 on the season, including winning their third SEC regular-season crown with a 7-1 league mark in the fall.