A&M pandemic expert “not comfortable” filling Kyle Field right now

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M pandemic specialist says it’s too early to think about going to full capacity for football games in the fall at Kyle Field.

That comes just days after fans packed the stadium at Globe Life Field for the Texas Rangers’ home opener.

According to Deputy Director of the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service Scowcroft Institute Pandemic and Biosecurity Program, Christine Blackburn, says it’ll be at least two to three weeks before the full impact of a capacity can be understood. Until more research about the effects from the packed stadium is available, Blackburn is apprehensive about the prospect of filling Kyle Field for the start of the Texas A&M football season.

“I think it’ll need to be closer to when the football season actually starts to know what football season is gonna look like here in College Station,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn says the future of fans at Kyle Field for the fall football season will depend on how many Texans are vaccinated in our area.

