A&M softball to open three-game series with Auburn starting Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 25 Texas A&M softball begins its eight-game homestand as the Aggies welcome Auburn for a three-game series beginning Friday at Davis Diamond.

Games one and three of the series can be streamed on SEC Network+, with a 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. first pitch, respectively, while game two will be broadcast on SEC Network at 4 p.m. The radio broadcast can be heard locally on 97.3 FM and worldwide inside the free 12th Man Mobile app. Search “12th Man Mobile” inside the App Store or Google Play to download.

The Maroon & White enter the weekend boasting a 25-9 (4-5 SEC) record and are led by juniors Haley Lee and Makinzy Herzog. Lee powers the offense with a .427 batting average, 32 RBI and 14 home runs, while Herzog garners 27 RBI and eight home runs to amass a .371 average. Shaylee Ackerman is second on the team with 31 RBI and 10 home runs. Seven of the sophomore’s last nine hits have been home runs.

Lee’s .966 slugging percentage ranks her 12th nationally and second in the SEC, while her 14 home runs places her seventh in the nation and third in conference standings.

In the circle, Herzog paces the pitching staff with a 9-2 ledger and 2.02 ERA. Kayla Poynter has seven victories under her belt, while Grace Uribe is sitting with six and Kelsey Broadus has three.

Auburn is currently 19-11 (1-8 SEC) and are led by Makenna Dowell and Makayla Packer, who pace the lineup with .337 and .333 batting average, respectively. Aspyn Godwin has a team-high 17 RBI and four home runs. Left-hander Shelby Lowe holds an 8-3 record and 0.88 ERA.

Following Saturday’s game, Texas A&M will honor super seniors Kelbi Fortenberry, Kelsey Broadus and Kelly Martinez, while welcoming back last year’s seniors of Blake-Ann Fritsch, Payton McBride and Kendall Potts. Potts is currently Auburn’s volunteer assistant coach under head coach Mikey Dean.

The Tigers lead the overall series 11-8, while the Aggies hold a 5-3 advantage in Bryan-College Station. Texas A&M opened the start-of the-art facility Davis Diamond against Auburn in 2018 and swept the series.

PARKINGOn Friday and Saturday, spectators may park in lots 100m and 100d free of charge on a space available basis. Lot 100e is available on Friday for $5 cash only fee until 6:30 p.m. After 6:30 p.m. on Friday, lot 100e parking will be $10 cash only. On Saturday, lot 100e will be $5 cash only until 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., the fee will be $10 cash only.

TICKETSTickets are still available for the weekend. To purchase in advance visit 12thMan.com/Softball Tickets or purchase on gameday with a limited number of tickets available at the Davis Diamond box office, which will open one hour prior to first pitch.

MASK POLICYPer Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provided assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in the removal from the venue. Visit gameday.12thMan.com/Softball for a complete list of efforts and enhancements being made to help keep Davis Diamond as safe as possible.

