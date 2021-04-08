Advertisement

Authorities: 8 hurt, 1 missing after explosion at Ohio plant

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an explosion and fire early Thursday at a manufacturing plant in Columbus, Ohio, left eight people injured and one person missing.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told reporters the explosion happened about 12:05 a.m. at the Yenkin-Majestic Paint facility, triggering a fire.

Authorities say some of the injured were able to get out of the plant while others were rescued before being taken to the hospital.

Crews early Thursday searched the site and worked to extinguish the fire.

Some nearby businesses were evacuated. The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Costco)
Costco Wholesale coming to College Station
Nicolas Shaughnessy
Former College Station resident pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot
A vehicle flipped over after a 3 vehicle crash at Highway 6 and Sadberry Road
Crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County involves multiple vehicles
A new high rise is coming to College Station.
New high rise planned for Northgate
The Spice World Market will open in College Station soon.
2021 development plans taking off in College Station

Latest News

David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords, will be...
Biden to announce new moves on guns
Texas lawmakers want to ban dangerous radioactive waste. The proposal would give a nuclear waste company a big financial break.
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Survey: Americans are saving their stimulus checks
Several members of law enforcement are among those who have testified in the Derek Chauvin trial
Chauvin trial: Cause of George Floyd's death in focus
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck area; testimony in trial continues